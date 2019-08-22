William Gary Pszyk passed away August 5, 2019. He was 67. Pszyk was born in Glendale, Calif., in 1952. He was seriously injured in a car accident in 1969, and he later spent years learning how to walk and talk again. He moved to Sacramento in 2003, to be near to his sister, Linda Lee. He loved music, playing records, coffee, and attending Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his siblings; Linda Lee, Patrice Lusardi and Mark Pszyk, and their families; John and Joseph Lusardi, Terry, Jaimy and Patrick Lee, and Kelly Pszyk. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, August 22, at the church. Please consider a donation to his church or to a homeless organization.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 22, 2019