William Glenn Rippetoe

December 8, 1944 - October 28, 2020

Sacramento, California - Rippetoe, W. Glenn, 75, with his family by his side, passed away quietly October 28th, 2020.

He was survived by his wife of 54 years, Judette, daughters and their spouses, Lori and Dave Carroll and Gina and Tommy Land, and grandchildren Spencer, Dillon and Derek Carroll and Mathew and Taylor Land. Additionally survived by his sister Evelene Hayes and bother Harlan Rippetoe and his wife Sharon, and sister-in-law, Diana Strickland. Preceded in death by eight additional siblings.

Born December 8th, 1944 to John and Stella Rippetoe in Susanville, CA. Glenn lived 16 years in Susanville before relocating to Sacramento. Married in 1965, together Glenn and Judette moved to Germany while he served in the US Army thru 1967. Returning to Sacramento, Glenn was employed in the meat packing industry thru the majority of his career.

Glenn was a member of Florin Rebekah Lodge #20, El Dorado Odd Fellows Lodge #8, Florin Historical Society, VFW #1267, South Sacramento Moose Lodge #255, and Elk Grove American Legion #233.

Glenn was an avid horseshoe pitcher and served as president of Sacramento Horseshoe Club for many years. Additionally, Glenn enjoyed deer hunting, deep sea fishing and traveling.

Memorial service will be held for all on November 15, 2020, 11:30 am at 9440 Bar Du Lane, Sacramento, CA 95829. Text or call (916) 799-5320 if attending.





