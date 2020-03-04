Born in Humboldt, TN, Dr. Rogers' career was in public service. After graduating with a B.S. in Business at California State University, Sacramento, Dr. Rogers served in the U.S.A.F. as a captain with top secret security clearance. After the Air Force, Dr. Rogers used the G.I. bill to earn an MBA, a community college teaching credential, a M.P.A., and was one of the fastest to graduate with a Doctorate of Public Administration from the University of Southern California in their history. Dr. Rogers' state career included working with the EDD, Cal PERS, and Cal STRS. His favorite position was 12 years as a Legislative Director testifying to the California Legislature. He is survived by Judi, his loving wife of 18 years, his children Alison, Derek, Rayanne, and Carmen, his grandchildren, and his dog Kai.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 4, 2020