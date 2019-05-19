Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Kinghorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William H. Kinghorn passed away on May 1, 2019 at Eskaton Fountain Wood Lodge in Orangevale, CA at the age of 94, surrounded by his family. He was a long time resident of Sun City Roseville prior to living at Eskaton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Houghton and Charolette and his sister Dorothy. Bill was a retired Lt. Col. in the USAF where he served as an overseas commander and pilot. He loved to tell stories of his Air Force days, the people he met and about the many parts of the world he traveled to. Bill was very talented, was an excellent teacher and communicator. He loved building and fixing things from cars to electrical and plumbing. He also loved wood working, making jewelry, pottery and clocks. After retiring from the Air Force he briefly owned a dog grooming service but gave it up to convert an old Navy vessel into a commercial salmon fishing boat that he docked in Bodega Bay. Bill is survived by his loving wife Angelina of 71 years, his daughter Debra Vidt, grand daughter Lori Wilder, grandson Brian Vidt and great grandson Blake Wilder. Please join the family for a Celebration of Bill's life on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Eskaton Fountain Wood Lodge, 8773 Oak Avenue, Orangevale, CA 95662. Burial services will be held on Monday June 10, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Veteran's Cemetery in Dixon, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA. All are welcomed to attend.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2019

