William (Bill) H. MacLaughlin Jr. passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born to William H. and Roberta H. MacLaughlin on January 14, 1932 in Oakland, CA. Bill had one brother Robert H. MacLaughlin who preceded him in death in 1995. He is survived by his wife Clare (Clare's four sons, Dave, Steve, Jeff, Caland her seven grandchildren) and Bill's four children, Virginia, Tom (wife Tiffany), Jim (wife Jennifer), Billy and his eleven grandchildren. Bill spent his early years in Piedmont, CA before his family moved to San Jose in 1943. Bill graduated from San Jose High School in 1949 and then attended the University of California for his undergraduate degree in Business Administration. After graduating from the University of California and the NROTC program, Bill went into the U.S. Navy as an Ensign on a seaplane tender that was stationed in the Philippines. After 2 years of service during the Korean Conflict he came home andwas hired by William A. Banker, one of the original founders of Coldwell Banker, to take a real estate appraisal position at their main office in San Francisco. A few years later in 1957, Coldwell Banker transferred him to Sacramento to open a mortgage loan department as a correspondent for Aetna Life Insurance Co. He eventually became the sales manager and commercial loan supervisor. He left the firm in 1965 and opened MacLaughlin and Company at 925 J. Street. Bill spent the rest of his real estate career developing Industrial Parks and Shopping Centers throughout Northern California and building MacLaughlin and Company into a commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm. Bill was a dedicated father and husband who instilled his passion for hard work, adventure and travel into his family. He was a constant tinkerer, building a hot rod out of an old Model A in high school, working in the garage of Lake Tahoe to get his kids boats ready for the Sunday Jr. Outboard races, or fixing his beloved Cabo Bandit in Cabo San Lucas. At the age of 16 he bought an aqua lung from an army surplus store that he used for the first time on summer vacation in Santa Cruz. From that time on, a whole new world opened up to him and he fell in love with the ocean and scuba diving. Throughout his life he dove all over the world and experiencing different cultures, diving wrecks of World War II and making underwater videos documenting it all. He was passionate, gracious, caring and a giving person. He always lent an ear and always welcomed you with open arms. Heloved the challenge that real estate provided. The challenge of putting deals together or starting businesses. He was loved by all and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on March 20, 2019 at St. Philomene's Church, 2320 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA with a reception to follow at Del Paso Country Club 3333 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations made be made to the in memory of William H. MacLaughlin Jr. or 2290 North First Street, Suite 101 San Jose, CA 95131.

