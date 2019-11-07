Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Heber Bakes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Heber Bakes (Bill), born July 25, 1922 in Pocatello, ID, died October 26, 2019 in Gilbert AZ at age 97. He was raised in Boise, the son of Warren H. Bakes and Oral Rich. He graduated Boise High School and attended college. When WWII began, Bill enlisted and served in Patton's Army as a forward observer and interpreter. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, Ardennes, and was among the troops that liberated Dachau. Bill earned his law degree from University of Idaho then married the former Evelyn Jewel Adamson in 1950. They have five children. He practiced law in Idaho then later moved to California, finally settling in Fair Oaks. After retiring he and Jewel traveled extensively. Bill had an engaging sense of humor and was always the life of the party. He was a member of the LDS church. Bill is survived by his wife Jewel, daughter-in-law Madeline, daughter Katherine Payne (Karl), sons Stephen Bakes (Margaret), Kenneth Bakes, Thomas Bakes (Bonnie), 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, a sister, Bernice Felt, and brothers Lowell and Robert Bakes. Bill was preceded in death by his son W. Howard, daughter-in-law Diane, brothers Rich, Donald, and sister Betty-Jo O'Rouark.

William Heber Bakes (Bill), born July 25, 1922 in Pocatello, ID, died October 26, 2019 in Gilbert AZ at age 97. He was raised in Boise, the son of Warren H. Bakes and Oral Rich. He graduated Boise High School and attended college. When WWII began, Bill enlisted and served in Patton's Army as a forward observer and interpreter. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, Ardennes, and was among the troops that liberated Dachau. Bill earned his law degree from University of Idaho then married the former Evelyn Jewel Adamson in 1950. They have five children. He practiced law in Idaho then later moved to California, finally settling in Fair Oaks. After retiring he and Jewel traveled extensively. Bill had an engaging sense of humor and was always the life of the party. He was a member of the LDS church. Bill is survived by his wife Jewel, daughter-in-law Madeline, daughter Katherine Payne (Karl), sons Stephen Bakes (Margaret), Kenneth Bakes, Thomas Bakes (Bonnie), 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, a sister, Bernice Felt, and brothers Lowell and Robert Bakes. Bill was preceded in death by his son W. Howard, daughter-in-law Diane, brothers Rich, Donald, and sister Betty-Jo O'Rouark. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close