William (Bill) Swann Jr., age 80 of Roseville, CA passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 complications of Diabetes & Cancer. William was born on September 28, 1938, Bronx New York to the parents of William Henry Swann Jr. of Hamilton Bermuda and Mother Thelma Bobo Swann of Dallas, Texas. Bill served and held many offices in his church and local city offices. He was employed at Alameda County Probation Department Oakland as a Juvenile Deputy Probation Officer. He worked his way up the ranks to Deputy Chief probation Officer. After 27 years of he retired in 1995 due to illness. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The family wishes to thank caregivers Regina and Lindsay Always Best Care, Roseville; staff Laura and Paula for their exceptional care they gave Bill during his stay at Olympus Ridge Board & care Roseville, and Sutter Hospital Hospice team. Visitation on Mon July 15, 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway, and his homegoing on Tue July 16, 11am at Allen Chapel, 1239 Grand Avenue. Interment East Lawn Sierra Hills.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019