Doug was born in Sacramento in 1946. He died peacefully of cancer with his family by his side on January 30, 2020. He lived in Sacramento until 2004, when upon retirement he moved to Friday Harbor, WA. He leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years Anne Morey and his beloved son Daven Holzer. Also, many friends in the Sacramento area. No services will be held per his request. Donations maybe made to: Surgical Suite, Animal Protection Society, P O Box 1355, Friday Harbor, WA 98250 in Doug's name.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020