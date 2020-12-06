William Jacob Edwards
December 30, 1939 - November 24, 2020
Loomis, California - William Jacob Edwards passed away peacefully in his sleep, early in the morning of November 24, 2020, surrounded by his kids and grandkids at home in Loomis, CA. He was born in Nitro, WV on December 30, 1939, and attended Rutland High School where he played on the football team and enjoyed years of shenanigans with his dearest friends, Clarence Might, John Jeffers and Jerry Schoonover, among so many others. Bill joined the Air Force right out of high school and worked for 57 years as a Union Pipefitter. He met and married the love of his life, Beverly, when he was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA. Bill loved his wife Bev more than many can comprehend, and enjoyed all of their 53 years together, before she passed in 2013. There was not a minute that went by where he was not thinking of her.
"Beefie" was preceded in death by his parents Robert Roscoe and Lena Marie Janey Edwards, his brother Robert Edwards Sr, his sister Shelva Jean Kennedy, his half-sister Alberta Parker, and half-brothers Chester and James Edwards, and his true love, Beverly Ann Edwards.
Bill is survived by his three children, Judie Edwards, Sharon Bolshakov, and Michael Edwards (Ysanne Rarick), as well as his grandchildren, Kaitie Edwards, Roxy Rarick Wahlund (Matt Wahlund), Scott Edwards (Samantha Brunette), and "the wittiest, smartest, prettiest baby ever" his great-granddaughter Ava Ann Edwards. He was "Uncle Bull" to his niece Heather Lane and "Papa" to her two daughters, Carlie and Cassidy. He was incredibly proud of all of them, one of his last conversations was about how "you're all doing fine". In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his sisters, Pauline Lambert, Carol Milcoff and Karen Moore as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loyal dog Rufus, who was the first of his kind to be promoted to House Dog.
"Ed" was an outdoorsman, he loved working on his property, gardening, fishing, camping, watching birds, and traveling. He was a lucky man on the penny slots and Keno and took great interest in the personalities on the morning news, as well as being a fan of The Voice. Perhaps his greatest joy was being around children, he never met a baby he didn't like or that didn't like him, and he loved watching kids discover the world. He teased everyone he loved and enjoyed being teased back. He was especially gifted at giving everyone a unique nickname. He valued hard work, loyalty, and being dependable. His presence, phone calls, sense of humor, and steadfast strength will be greatly missed by his family and their friends, his neighbors, and his friends across the country.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for 2021 at his home, once it is deemed safe to gather again with family & friends. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity
in his name.