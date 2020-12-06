1/1
William Jacob Edwards
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Jacob Edwards
December 30, 1939 - November 24, 2020
Loomis, California - William Jacob Edwards passed away peacefully in his sleep, early in the morning of November 24, 2020, surrounded by his kids and grandkids at home in Loomis, CA. He was born in Nitro, WV on December 30, 1939, and attended Rutland High School where he played on the football team and enjoyed years of shenanigans with his dearest friends, Clarence Might, John Jeffers and Jerry Schoonover, among so many others. Bill joined the Air Force right out of high school and worked for 57 years as a Union Pipefitter. He met and married the love of his life, Beverly, when he was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA. Bill loved his wife Bev more than many can comprehend, and enjoyed all of their 53 years together, before she passed in 2013. There was not a minute that went by where he was not thinking of her.
"Beefie" was preceded in death by his parents Robert Roscoe and Lena Marie Janey Edwards, his brother Robert Edwards Sr, his sister Shelva Jean Kennedy, his half-sister Alberta Parker, and half-brothers Chester and James Edwards, and his true love, Beverly Ann Edwards.
Bill is survived by his three children, Judie Edwards, Sharon Bolshakov, and Michael Edwards (Ysanne Rarick), as well as his grandchildren, Kaitie Edwards, Roxy Rarick Wahlund (Matt Wahlund), Scott Edwards (Samantha Brunette), and "the wittiest, smartest, prettiest baby ever" his great-granddaughter Ava Ann Edwards. He was "Uncle Bull" to his niece Heather Lane and "Papa" to her two daughters, Carlie and Cassidy. He was incredibly proud of all of them, one of his last conversations was about how "you're all doing fine". In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his sisters, Pauline Lambert, Carol Milcoff and Karen Moore as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loyal dog Rufus, who was the first of his kind to be promoted to House Dog.
"Ed" was an outdoorsman, he loved working on his property, gardening, fishing, camping, watching birds, and traveling. He was a lucky man on the penny slots and Keno and took great interest in the personalities on the morning news, as well as being a fan of The Voice. Perhaps his greatest joy was being around children, he never met a baby he didn't like or that didn't like him, and he loved watching kids discover the world. He teased everyone he loved and enjoyed being teased back. He was especially gifted at giving everyone a unique nickname. He valued hard work, loyalty, and being dependable. His presence, phone calls, sense of humor, and steadfast strength will be greatly missed by his family and their friends, his neighbors, and his friends across the country.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for 2021 at his home, once it is deemed safe to gather again with family & friends. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity in his name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Funeral Home
406 H Street
Lincoln, CA 95648
9166452347
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved