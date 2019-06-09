Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill King was born on October 15, 1938 in Highland Park, Michigan. He went to be with The Lord on May 16, 2019. As a young child he moved with his family to Seattle where he lived until he came to California after joining the Air Force. (1958-1962) He had lived in Sacramento County since 1962. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynn, his son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Brenda, and grandchildren Matthew and Jenna. He also survived by his brother, Bob (Anne) and two sisters Linda (Cal ) and Donna (Dennis). Bill attended Willow Rancho Baptist Church, Sunriver Church, and Bayside in Granite Bay over the years, where he taught adult Sunday School and led Bible Studies. He worked for Pacific Bell during the 70's. He taught junior high and continuation high school in Sacramento City Schools also in the 70's. He restored several Victorians in downtown Sacramento and built some rental units. He and Lynn were landlords for many years. He had a Porsche Restoration business. His final business was a Powder Coating Business in Folsom which Brian now operates. Bill loved old Porsches. He had a 1955 Speedster in 1959. Over the years he bought and restored lots of old Porsches. Most were total disasters which he turned into gorgeous cars. It was a labor of love for him. Three and a half years ago he joined Rock Steady Boxing in Sacramento, which is a therapy for Parkinson's patients coached by Melissa Tafoya. Everyone gets a fight name. His name was Knuckles. His Parkinson's was "a-typical". His symptoms were more like stroke symptoms. It gradually took over his life. The worst part was that this funny, kind, clever man was no longer able to speak. All of his thoughts had to be typed and printed out for others to read. The car lovers will miss his creative and perfect Porsche 356 restorations. As a friend said Bill loved to work on cars and talk about them. So many of us family and friends and neighbors have warm memories of our time spent with Bill. We are all the richer for having known him. He chose to have his ashes taken to the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. A service will be held on Monday, June 17 at 2:30. The address is 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620.

