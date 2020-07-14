1/1
William Jo Wong
10/23/1937 - 6/12/2020
{ "" }
Bill Wong left us to be reunited with his loving Wife and partner of 30+ years Mary Jane Nielsen-Wong. Bill believed in hard work, honesty and doing the right thing. He was a No Guts No Glory kinda guy. He loved fast cars and carving up the slopes, but Bill was most proud of his times serving others with National Ski Patrol and as a Volunteer Mission Ready handler in the California Rescue Dog Association doing search and rescue missions with Mary and their dogs. Bill is survived by his sister Louise, brother Tom, Nieces Maggie, Jessica, Rebecca and Erica, Nephews Mike, John, Thomas, and 14 grand nieces and nephews. Donations in Bill's honor can be made to CARDA.org.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

