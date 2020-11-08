"Bill" William John Fuller
October 13, 1939 - September 29, 2020
Walnut Creek, California - Bill passed peacefully and was laid to rest on his birthday at East Lawn Cemetery, Sacramento with Coast Guard Honors. Bill was born in Ann Arbor, MI and moved to Sacramento, CA with his parents in the 1950's. He attended Sacramento High School, Sacramento Junior College and Sacramento State College where he graduated in 1965. While at Sac State he was a member of the TKE Fraternity and played football. Bill played 1962-1965 and was All League in all three years. He was awarded the Small College All American award in 1965. Bill was drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1965. Bill taught and coached at Armijo High School in Fairfield for 30 years. During this time he was a well-respected teacher an coach. Bill coached football & boys and girls tennis and golf. After retirement Bill rose to playing competitive tennis at the national level in 1997 and 2000 and won many district and sectional tournaments in No. CA. Bill also loved hiking and had fabulous hiking adventures with this wife. Bill and Teddi were fortunate to have many wonderful travel experiences in Europe, New Zealand and South America during their years together. The last few years he also became a regular golfer. Bill is preceded in death by his son, John and is survived by his wife, Teddi and his granddaughters, Emma and Marin. If you wish to honor Bill you may give gifts to: Sac State Football (https://giving.hornetsports.com/campaigns/football-303860
), Hospice, Alzheimer's Assoc or an organization of your choice to honor Bill.