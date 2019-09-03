Born July 13, 1940, died Aug 22, 2019. Born in Pasadena, CA to Dorothy and Fred McCrory. He had various health issues the last year. He simply gave up the fight and died very peacefully - it was time. He will be cremated - no services. He is survived by Michael Jon Foft his partner/husband of almost 45 years. Also survived by his loving sister Jerrie Ann Wharton, her children Jason and Jessica Wharton and their children, a fine family. He received his masters from UCLA - a Bruin always! The ultimate gentleman and scholar - he was an English Professor at American River Community College for almost 50 years - highly respected by his colleagues. Many have said one of the best. He was always a "good guy" in every sense of the word. He and Michael were involved with the local gay square dancing club and attended 20+ annual conventions. Love the opera with season tickets to the SF Opera for many years. Involved with gay men's leather community. They had a wonderful life together traveling to 25+ years to Hawaii for the holidays, biannual trips to Palm Springs, many trips to NYC and SF - having lots of fun with many people in many places. They entertained in a grand style - be it a pool party, dinner parties and for Thanksgiving. They had a wonderful life together - envied by many. Always considered themselves very lucky guys. We'd be remiss if we didn't thank our dear friend Jack Ditslear. He has been here almost 24/7 for months giving us so much help and support - we're forever indebted to him.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 3, 2019