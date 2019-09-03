Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John Mccrory. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born July 13, 1940, died Aug 22, 2019. Born in Pasadena, CA to Dorothy and Fred McCrory. He had various health issues the last year. He simply gave up the fight and died very peacefully - it was time. He will be cremated - no services. He is survived by Michael Jon Foft his partner/husband of almost 45 years. Also survived by his loving sister Jerrie Ann Wharton, her children Jason and Jessica Wharton and their children, a fine family. He received his masters from UCLA - a Bruin always! The ultimate gentleman and scholar - he was an English Professor at American River Community College for almost 50 years - highly respected by his colleagues. Many have said one of the best. He was always a "good guy" in every sense of the word. He and Michael were involved with the local gay square dancing club and attended 20+ annual conventions. Love the opera with season tickets to the SF Opera for many years. Involved with gay men's leather community. They had a wonderful life together traveling to 25+ years to Hawaii for the holidays, biannual trips to Palm Springs, many trips to NYC and SF - having lots of fun with many people in many places. They entertained in a grand style - be it a pool party, dinner parties and for Thanksgiving. They had a wonderful life together - envied by many. Always considered themselves very lucky guys. We'd be remiss if we didn't thank our dear friend Jack Ditslear. He has been here almost 24/7 for months giving us so much help and support - we're forever indebted to him.

Born July 13, 1940, died Aug 22, 2019. Born in Pasadena, CA to Dorothy and Fred McCrory. He had various health issues the last year. He simply gave up the fight and died very peacefully - it was time. He will be cremated - no services. He is survived by Michael Jon Foft his partner/husband of almost 45 years. Also survived by his loving sister Jerrie Ann Wharton, her children Jason and Jessica Wharton and their children, a fine family. He received his masters from UCLA - a Bruin always! The ultimate gentleman and scholar - he was an English Professor at American River Community College for almost 50 years - highly respected by his colleagues. Many have said one of the best. He was always a "good guy" in every sense of the word. He and Michael were involved with the local gay square dancing club and attended 20+ annual conventions. Love the opera with season tickets to the SF Opera for many years. Involved with gay men's leather community. They had a wonderful life together traveling to 25+ years to Hawaii for the holidays, biannual trips to Palm Springs, many trips to NYC and SF - having lots of fun with many people in many places. They entertained in a grand style - be it a pool party, dinner parties and for Thanksgiving. They had a wonderful life together - envied by many. Always considered themselves very lucky guys. We'd be remiss if we didn't thank our dear friend Jack Ditslear. He has been here almost 24/7 for months giving us so much help and support - we're forever indebted to him. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close