William (Bill) Iudice, son of Sicilian immigrants Josephine and Emmanuel Iudice, was born and raised in Bernal Heights, San Francisco, growing up in the heyday of North Beach, Sutro Baths, the Fun House and Golden Gate Park when an all-day trolley pass traversed the city for a nickel. As an enterprising youth, he was an altar boy at St. Kevin's Church, helped out at his dad's barber shop and his brother's watch repair, shined shoes on the street and played horn in the band that performed during the 1939 World's Fair. He served in the Coast Guard as a barber aboard the USS General George M. Randall troop transport and, upon his return, he drove a cab for the Veteran's Cab Company the stories he told! He married artist Carrie Mulvaney and they moved to the lovely Curtis Park neighborhood in Sacramento. Before retiring, he ran his own barber shop and worked for over 30 years as a sales manager for a liquor distributor. His greatest joys in life were his family and friends, listening to music, golfing, riding his bicycle and enjoying a good plate of pasta at the Spaghetti Factory. He is survived by his daughters Kathleen Iudice, married to Steven Dailey (Sonoma), and Joan Iudice-Jones, married to James Jones (Sacramento), and grandchildren Julia Jones and Steven Jones. He challenged us and gave us much amusement. We loved him well.

William (Bill) Iudice, son of Sicilian immigrants Josephine and Emmanuel Iudice, was born and raised in Bernal Heights, San Francisco, growing up in the heyday of North Beach, Sutro Baths, the Fun House and Golden Gate Park when an all-day trolley pass traversed the city for a nickel. As an enterprising youth, he was an altar boy at St. Kevin's Church, helped out at his dad's barber shop and his brother's watch repair, shined shoes on the street and played horn in the band that performed during the 1939 World's Fair. He served in the Coast Guard as a barber aboard the USS General George M. Randall troop transport and, upon his return, he drove a cab for the Veteran's Cab Company the stories he told! He married artist Carrie Mulvaney and they moved to the lovely Curtis Park neighborhood in Sacramento. Before retiring, he ran his own barber shop and worked for over 30 years as a sales manager for a liquor distributor. His greatest joys in life were his family and friends, listening to music, golfing, riding his bicycle and enjoying a good plate of pasta at the Spaghetti Factory. He is survived by his daughters Kathleen Iudice, married to Steven Dailey (Sonoma), and Joan Iudice-Jones, married to James Jones (Sacramento), and grandchildren Julia Jones and Steven Jones. He challenged us and gave us much amusement. We loved him well. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019

