Bill Lowery of Elk Grove, CA, age 80, passed away Jan 19, 2020. Born Dec 1, 1939 in Bristow, OK. An outstanding baseball player at Folsom HS, he graduated in 1958 & married Katherine Beall in July '59 - married over 50 yrs at the time of Kathy's passing in Sep 2009. Bill is survived by their children, William J. Lowery Jr. of Riverbank, CA, Kevin Lowery of Citrus Heights, & Michelle (husband Jeff) Loper of Roseville. Bill & Kathy adored their 5 grandkids, Krissy, Cassie, & Kurt (wife Charlene) Lowery; & Jacob Wm. & Haley Loper. Bill leaves behind 12 great-grandkids: Dahylin, Tayden, McKenna, Paityn, Landon, Adisyn, Ella, Lilly, Ryenn, twins Kinsley & Kennedy, & Blake. Bill retired in 2009 after working decades as a machinist for Aerojet. Bill loved baseball & started coaching at age 20. Bill was very active with Elk Grove Babe Ruth in the '70s, coaching his sons (& daughter). He was an umpire (1980s-2000s) officiating at HS baseball games throughout the Sacto Valley. Bill will be interred at Hilltop Cemetery in EG, next to his beloved Kathy. Per Bill, no service to be held. To honor Bill & Kathy's love for Mochey, their Yorkie, please consider supporting an animal shelter; or volunteer as a coach/ umpire for a youth sports leagueBill would love that.

Bill Lowery of Elk Grove, CA, age 80, passed away Jan 19, 2020. Born Dec 1, 1939 in Bristow, OK. An outstanding baseball player at Folsom HS, he graduated in 1958 & married Katherine Beall in July '59 - married over 50 yrs at the time of Kathy's passing in Sep 2009. Bill is survived by their children, William J. Lowery Jr. of Riverbank, CA, Kevin Lowery of Citrus Heights, & Michelle (husband Jeff) Loper of Roseville. Bill & Kathy adored their 5 grandkids, Krissy, Cassie, & Kurt (wife Charlene) Lowery; & Jacob Wm. & Haley Loper. Bill leaves behind 12 great-grandkids: Dahylin, Tayden, McKenna, Paityn, Landon, Adisyn, Ella, Lilly, Ryenn, twins Kinsley & Kennedy, & Blake. Bill retired in 2009 after working decades as a machinist for Aerojet. Bill loved baseball & started coaching at age 20. Bill was very active with Elk Grove Babe Ruth in the '70s, coaching his sons (& daughter). He was an umpire (1980s-2000s) officiating at HS baseball games throughout the Sacto Valley. Bill will be interred at Hilltop Cemetery in EG, next to his beloved Kathy. Per Bill, no service to be held. To honor Bill & Kathy's love for Mochey, their Yorkie, please consider supporting an animal shelter; or volunteer as a coach/ umpire for a youth sports leagueBill would love that. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 21, 2020

