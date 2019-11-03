William "Bill" Joseph Lucia passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Eskaton Assisted Living Community in Roseville. He was born March 31, 1924, in San Francisco. He and his wife, Laura, lived in Fresno for over 50 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Laura. He is survived by his brothers, Paul and Tom; sons Steve, Jeff, and Marty; his daughters-in-law, Kimberlee and Celeste; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He served overseas in the Pacific Theatre during WWII with the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant performing reconnaissance; he received the Purple Heart. He worked for Aetna Life & Casualty insurance company for 47 1/2 years. He was active in the church while living in Fresno; having served in the Serra Club, as well as, the Knights of Columbus and St. Anthony's Parish Council for a number of years. He was also a member of SIR. He was a passionate fisherman. In addition, he enjoyed golf and was an avid reader. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .

