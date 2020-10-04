1/1
William Joseph Moriarity
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill was born on November 29, 1941 and died on September 28, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Elizabeth (Niklas) Moriarity, and his cherished son, William Colin Moriarity. Also left behind are Bill's and Elizabeth's loved and loving adopted Shepherd family: David and Patty and their children, Jill Doyle, Leah Smith and Jeremy Shepherd. Bill retired from California State University, Sacramento after teaching English there for nearly 25 years. At Bill's request, he will be cremated, and there will be no service or memorial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved