Bill was born on November 29, 1941 and died on September 28, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Elizabeth (Niklas) Moriarity, and his cherished son, William Colin Moriarity. Also left behind are Bill's and Elizabeth's loved and loving adopted Shepherd family: David and Patty and their children, Jill Doyle, Leah Smith and Jeremy Shepherd. Bill retired from California State University, Sacramento after teaching English there for nearly 25 years. At Bill's request, he will be cremated, and there will be no service or memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store