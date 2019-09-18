William 'Bill' Joseph Kennedy, age 62, of Sacramento, Ca passed away on Friday, September 13th 2019 at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento Ca. Bill is survived by his wife Susan of 39 years, son Dustin Kennedy, daughters Kristy Hess & Marrisa Johnson, and his grandchildren. Bill will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Services for his memorial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center on Friday, September 20th 2019 from 2pm to 4pm with reception to follow until 7pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 18, 2019