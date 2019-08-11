William Lee "Bill" Buck, 86, passed away on Aug. 2. After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, Bill died peacefully at his home in Caldwell, Tx. Bill was born in Lacon,Ill. Dec. 28, 1932. In 1950, he graduated from Peoria HS. He was married to Norma Lunsford and they were blessed with five sons. During the Korean War, Bill served in the Army. After his service, Bill returned to Washington, Ill. and worked in Real Estate. In 1975, the family moved to Sacramento, where Bill and Norma settled for 40 years before moving to Texas, in 2015. After 23 years of loyal service, Bill retired from CSAA. Bill was a member of VFW and a member of the First Baptist Church of Caldwell. Preceded in death by sons William and Gregory Buck, he is survived by Norma, his wife of 65 years, sons Kenny L., Jeffrey A., and Michael Joseph and DIL Janine Buck, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. Celebration of Life will be held on August 17 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks, 4401 San Juan Ave. Fair Oaks 95628. Inurnment at Mount Vernon Rose Garden.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2019