William "Bill" Lenhard was born in Buffalo, NY on February 16, 1971, and died after a sudden illness in Sacramento, CA on May 28, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Jessica Andrews; his grandson, Lucas Bell; his parents, Keith and Cynthia (Glaser) Lenhard; his sisters Suzanne and Danielle Lenhard, and many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles. Bill grew up in a military family and spent his childhood years living in Germany, Texas, Maryland and California. As a youngster, Bill enjoyed computers, scouting, climbing, and exploring. He collected "cool" rocks which he called his "lucky stones" and was into crystals, cutting and polishing gemstones and jewelry making. Musically, he was a child of the 80's - he loved rock and roll, heavy metal, 80's pop, and jazz. Always his goal to work for himself, Bill moved to Sacramento in 1990 where for the past 30 years, he owned and operated Capital Web Solutions, an IT and web hosting business. Bill was a gentle and kind spirit who loved his three cats, cooking, live music, and karaoke, playing pool, and panning for gold. He was a fixture at Sacramento's Concerts in the Park where he was known as "The Bubble Guy" for his giant bubbles which he would set up for the kids to watch and show them how to use the sticks to make their own. He kept the fun going at "On the Y" and arranged summer float trips on the American River. He was able to spend his last Father's Day with his daughter. We will always carry his memory in our hearts. A scattering of his ashes will be planned at a later date.



