Bill Beale died at 93 on June 15. Born to William (Bud) and Emily Johanna Beale in San Francisco. He graduated from Lowell High school and UCLA later attending Cal and Stanford where he excelled in tennis. He was a Navy Veteran and after returning from the service went on to become an international tennis star playing in the US Open, Wimbledon and throughout Europe. He was the first teaching tennis pro at Arden Hills and then Del Norte. He was known to have lunch at the drug store lunch counter in Arden Plaza where he met his wife, Beverly who worked at Betty's Dress Shop in the same center. She thought he was a "tennis bumb" because he was always dressed in tennis clothes. Little did she know that he was a real estate investor as well as ballroom dancing instructor. They married in November of 1960 which with Bev's 3 kids, Viki (Benbow), Scott and Mark Meaker created an instant family. Together with her retail, dancing and design background they built a business with the tennis pro shop, teaching tennis and dancing along with accumulating a large portfolio of rental properties. In 1964, they were blessed with the birth of their son, William Hackfelt Beale (Will). Bill decided to get his real estate license working first with Tom Kiernan Real Estate before Bill Beale and Associates and later Century 21- Abetter Real Estate. His real estate investments and brokerage businesses grew very quickly and he and Bev decided to focus on those retiring from the tennis and dance lessons. His daughter, Viki joined him in Real Estate in 1969 and Scott did as well in 1974. Bill retired from the brokerage business in 1986. In the 1990's he was Sr. Sr. National Doubles Champion. Sadly, he lost Bev in 1998. A few years later he met and married Dorothy Haynie through dancing. They shared an amazing life of cruising the world teaching dancing on the cruise ships. Widowed for a 2 nd time in 2016. Bill is survived by his 4 children, 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. This amazing life will be celebrated tomorrow, July 7, from 10-12 at the home he and Bev built at 3000 Dorlaine Ct., Sacramento.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 6, 2019

