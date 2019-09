William Lloyd Bush ("Bill") was born October 2, 1930 in Dorchester, WI and died unexpectedly February 26, 2019 at the age of 88 in Sacramento, CA. Bill was a positive person with a good sense of humor and an easy going playful personality which endeared him to many. Bill is remembered as a man of very good character, a hard worker, a loving and devoted father and grandfather, who took pleasure in helping others and teaching wonderful truths found in the Bible ( jw.org ). His family misses him very much. A memorial service was held for Bill at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 9436 Calvine Road in Sacramento on April 13, 2019.