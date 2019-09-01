William Lloyd Bush ("Bill") was born October 2, 1930 in Dorchester, WI and died unexpectedly February 26, 2019 at the age of 88 in Sacramento, CA. Bill was a positive person with a good sense of humor and an easy going playful personality which endeared him to many. Bill is remembered as a man of very good character, a hard worker, a loving and devoted father and grandfather, who took pleasure in helping others and teaching wonderful truths found in the Bible (jw.org). His family misses him very much. A memorial service was held for Bill at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 9436 Calvine Road in Sacramento on April 13, 2019.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019