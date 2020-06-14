Passed away peacefully in Roseville, CA to join his wife of 55 years, Nancy, who preceded him in death in 2017, his daughter, Julie, sister, Mary Francis, and mother, Mary. Survived by his sister Katie (John) Mitchell, daughter, Susan (Michael) Bradford, son, Tony (Michelle) Lowe, and daughter, Erin (Alan) Case, grandchildren, Chris (Serafin), Erik, Garrett, Meghan, Adam, Ethan, Ryan, Sarah and Molly, and great grandsons, Evan and Ezra, nieces Kathleen Casci, Dana Deily, and Angela Keller and nephew Bill Brown. Graduate of Nevada Union High School, Sierra College, and CSU Sacramento. Bill retired from CA EDD. His love for hunting and fishing were only superseded by his years coaching Carmichael Little League baseball, Carmichael Rams PAL football, and as a District 5 umpire for 28 years. He positively influenced hundreds of young people over the years, whom he loved dearly. Bill's sense of humor was second to none. He is greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held as soon as restrictions are lifted for safe gatherings.



