William Michael LaRoche, of Granite Bay, California, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1946, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to William and Margaret LaRoche. His family eventually moved to Fillmore, California, where Michael graduated from Fillmore High School in 1964 and on November 13, 2010, he was inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame for basketball. Michael then went on to Cal Polytechnic State University in 1964 and graduated with a business degree in 1969. He was an outstanding basketball player there from 1965-1968 playing both forward and guard positions. He was inducted into Cal Poly's Hall of Fame on January 30, 1993, and his retired #40 Mustangs jersey hangs in the gym today. After his playing days at Cal Poly, he signed a professional contract and played briefly with the Los Angeles Stars of the American Basketball Association. He returned to Cal Poly to finish his studies and graduated in 1969 and, thereafter, attended the University of Pacific McGeorge School of Law where he received his law degree in 1975. Michael then became a sole practitioner in workers' compensation up until his partnership with Attorney Christy Mallory in January of 2017. Michael's passion for basketball kept him playing in senior state, national, and international tournaments. Through this sport, he fostered lifetime friendships which brought him much joy and many memories which were retold at various gatherings at his home and at the weekly breakfasts on Wednesdays in Davis. In the last few years, Michael's newest interest was vegetable gardening. Michael is survived by his wife Lynn, daughter Lindy & son-in-law Sam, grandson Brody, son Jeffrey and daughter Stacy.



