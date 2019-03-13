Born in Ponca City, Ok. Bill passed away February 4, 2019 in Roseville, CA. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Debbie, children Bill, Tracy, Russell and Danny, sister Candie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. Bill had a lot of interests including going to flea markets, bowling, the Monterey Bay Aquarium and shedding a tear or two over a Hallmark movie. The family would like to thank Kaiser Eureka for their compassionate care of Bill. You will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2019