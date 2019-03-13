Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William O. "Bill" Dodson Jr.. View Sign

Born in Ponca City, Ok. Bill passed away February 4, 2019 in Roseville, CA. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Debbie, children Bill, Tracy, Russell and Danny, sister Candie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. Bill had a lot of interests including going to flea markets, bowling, the Monterey Bay Aquarium and shedding a tear or two over a Hallmark movie. The family would like to thank Kaiser Eureka for their compassionate care of Bill. You will be forever in our hearts.

Born in Ponca City, Ok. Bill passed away February 4, 2019 in Roseville, CA. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Debbie, children Bill, Tracy, Russell and Danny, sister Candie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. Bill had a lot of interests including going to flea markets, bowling, the Monterey Bay Aquarium and shedding a tear or two over a Hallmark movie. The family would like to thank Kaiser Eureka for their compassionate care of Bill. You will be forever in our hearts. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close