Service Information Morgan Jones Funeral Home 4200 Broadway Sacramento , CA 95818 (916)-452-4444

William "Randy" Peoples, Jr., passed away suddenly in Sacramento on May 6, 2019 after a brief illness. He was lovingly surrounded at his bedside with family and friends. He leaves his loving wife, Gail (Currie) Peoples and his cherished mother, Gloria Peoples. A longtime Sacramento resident, Randy graduated from Kennedy Senior High School and Cal Poly State University, School of Architecture. He practiced architecture both in Chicago and Sacramento and was proud to begin his career under the mentorship of Mr. Dodd, the first African American architect in Sacramento who is credited with designing the historically registered church building, Shiloh Baptist Church. He was an avid runner and reached his prized goal of running in the 2011 Boston Marathon. William also leaves his beloved uncle, Bob Johnson (Los Angeles) and treasured aunt, Nellie Mae Chaisson, his special cousins, Mia Pierre-Jacques (Jean), Annette Chaisson, Joseph "Skip" Chaisson (Stephanie), sister-in-law, Ernestine McKenzie (Justus), brother-in-law, Darrell Currie (Cheron), all of Sacramento and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, god children and friends. Friends are welcome to attend his visitation at MORGAN JONES CHAPEL OF CHIMES, 4200 Broadway in Sacramento. They are also welcome to attend his funeral service at Shiloh Baptist Church 3565- 9th Avenue on Thursday May 13, 2019 at 11 am a Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery

