Bob Peterson, 73, passed peacefully in his sleep at home in Citrus Heights on Saturday April 6, 2019 after battling ALS for three years. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet (Schwin) along with his son, Scott Peterson (wife, Kris), and daughter, Stacey Wilson (husband, Jeremy). He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren: Ben, Owen, Luke, & Claire and two sisters, Karen Burror & Leslie Almeida. Bob was born in Schenectady, NY 01/25/46 & raised in Lafayette, CA. He received a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Cal Poly, SLO. Bob & Janet married June 22, 1968 & moved to Redding where their son Scott was born. Later they moved to Fair Oaks where Stacey was born and where they lived for 3o years. In Sacramento, Bob served as manager of GE's Northern California Electrical Field Engineering division. After 17 years he worked for Parsons Brinkerhoff. He and two colleagues later formed, "Wave Engineers Inc. " Bob loved golf, playing guitar, traveling, & being with friends, & family. His strong faith in Christ and quiet endurance through the difficulties of ALS brought inspiration to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed ! A memorial service will be held at Christ Community Church 5025 Manzanita Ave Carmichael, CA 95608 on Friday May 10 at 11 am. A Luncheon reception for all will follow the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider honoring Bob's name with a donation to the local ALS Association Chapter The ALS Association, Greater Sacramento Chapter 5701 Sunrise Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 (P) 916-979-9265

