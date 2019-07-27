Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Philip Lauderschlager. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phil Laudenschlager, age 88, passed away on July 17, 2019 peacefully at home in West Sacramento, CA. Phil was born September 12, 1930 in Oakland, CA to Fredrick William and Kathrine Kerr (Overacker) Laudenschlager. His youngest daughter Kristin Kerr Bergemann preceded him in death in 1986. Phil is survived by partner of 40 years Marlene Ehresman, son Kirt (Inge) Laudenschlager of Sacramento, daughters Kimberly Miranda of Redding and Karen Laudenschlager of West Sacramento, sister Elsbeth Polland of Fremont, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Phil graduated from the California Maritime Academy, Vallejo, in 1951 and joined the Merchant Marines. He was at sea when the Korean War broke out and returned home to join the Navy serving as Lt JG. Phil graduated from CalPoly, San Luis Obispo in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics. He worked for Ampex and Vidar in the Bay Area until moving to Sacramento in 1976 to work for the State DGS Telecommunications Division. He was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Phil retired after 17 years with the State to enjoy the home he designed and built along the Sacramento River. He enjoyed working in his vineyard and dabbling in wine production; holidays celebrated with family and friends; the theater and symphony; reading political and history books; a glass of bourbon and good wine; and yearly reunions with his Maritime Academy classmates. His loved ones will remember him for his love of family including the many dogs and cats that periodically arrived at the estate. A celebration of Phil's life will be held at his home on Saturday, September 14.

