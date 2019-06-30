Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Platte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William passed away peacefully at his home in Weimar, CA. Born in Detroit, Michigan. He served on the LSM 293 Ship in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. After the war he married his high school sweetheart Virginia Orchard. They moved to southern California in 1953 to open an auto repair shop with his twin brother Robert, for 28 years. Then worked for the city of Los Angeles for 10 years officially retiring in 1984. He was 1 of 7 children, Fred, George, Tom, Joseph, Robert and Rosemary. He is survived by his wife Virginia and 3 children, Susan Worth, William Jr, and Stephen, 8 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. The Memorial Services and Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Central Association of Miraculous Metal.

William passed away peacefully at his home in Weimar, CA. Born in Detroit, Michigan. He served on the LSM 293 Ship in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. After the war he married his high school sweetheart Virginia Orchard. They moved to southern California in 1953 to open an auto repair shop with his twin brother Robert, for 28 years. Then worked for the city of Los Angeles for 10 years officially retiring in 1984. He was 1 of 7 children, Fred, George, Tom, Joseph, Robert and Rosemary. He is survived by his wife Virginia and 3 children, Susan Worth, William Jr, and Stephen, 8 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. The Memorial Services and Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Central Association of Miraculous Metal. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019

