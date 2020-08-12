William R Conlin III (Bill Conlin), 68, of Sacramento, CA passed away on July 28, 2020. After beating cancer and many years of fighting multiple illnesses, he succumbed to them. Bill was born on October 3, 1952 in Sacramento, CA. He attended and graduated from Christian Brothers High School. Bill worked in construction most of his life and took immense pride in his profession as a painter. He truly was the best in the business. When Bill was not working, he enjoyed spending time surrounded by family and friends. He also enjoyed rooting on his favorite sports teams, the S.F. Giants and the S.F 49ers. He enjoyed playing, collecting and restoring old pinball machines. As a hobby that began in high school, Bill became very skilled and something he greatly enjoyed, even earning him the nickname "pinball wizard." He also enjoyed camping in the redwoods, gardening and working in the backyard. One of his favorite activities was going to The City for the day with his family and enjoying a delicious chowder bowl. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Conlin, Sr., and his mother, Olivia Conlin. He is survived by his son, Curtis, and his grandson, Landon. Bill touched the lives of all he met, and will be greatly missed. Viewing will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Harry A. Neumann and Son, 4041 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento, CA. Graveside service will be held August 19, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store