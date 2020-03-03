Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. Merz Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William, 83, of Roseville, California, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a long illness. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Centa, and his brother, Joseph; he is survived by his brother, Charles. Bill also is survived by his devoted wife and companion of 60 years, Jackie; son, Bill (Lisa), and grandchildren, Tony (Sarah), Clare (Jory) and Angie; daughter, Anna (Tim) Voortman, and grandchildren, Ryan (Leah), Andrew (Katie), Luke (Keila), Scott and Adam; daughter, Mary (Scott) McShan, and grandchildren, Jackie, Stephanie and Isabelle; son, Joe. He is survived also by his nephew, Bill; and nieces, Sara, Hannah, Nora and Martha. Born in Chicago, Illinois on October 23, 1936, Bill received his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees from DePaul University and his Ph.D. from the University of New Mexico in 1970. Bill taught in the School of Education at California State University, Sacramento from 1970 until 2000, served for many years as the Director of the Department of School Psychology and was influential in establishing programs to evaluate and assist children with learning disabilities. In the early 1970s, Bill took a sabbatical leave and assisted the California Department of Education with its statewide student testing programs. Throughout his career, Bill also maintained a clinical psychology practice. After retirement from the University, Bill was a court-appointed child advocate assisting families and children with learning disabilities. Very active in the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento for many years, Bill provided psychological services to clergy, deacon programs, religious communities (especially the Sisters of Mercy) and Catholic schools. He was an active member of his parish, St. Clare of Roseville, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Italian Catholic Federation, and participated often in the services of the Ukrainian Catholic Church community. Bill's career and family life were strongly influenced by his Jesuit affiliations in high school and college. His family would like to remember always Bill's life-long dedication to the service of others in need. Also, his family would like to acknowledge his long-time business colleague and friend, Reginald Goodfellow, and Reg's wife, Marilyn. A very special thank you is given to Stephan for the wonderful care he provided during the last six months of Bill's life. Viewing will be held Thursday, March 5, at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights, from 9-11 am. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Jesuit High School in Carmichael, CA; Cristo Rey High School, in Sacramento, CA; or St. Ignatius High School in Chicago, IL.

