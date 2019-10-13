On the morning of October 1, 2019, William (Bill) Ray Hester Sr, 73 y/o, was killed by a hit and run driver. That day we lost a huge part of our world. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Survived by his wife (Debbie Hester), daughter (Lori Hester Page), son (Bill Hester & wife Stephanie Hester), and 4 grandchildren (ages 11 mo. to 18 y/o).? ?Bill was born in Long Beach to Ray and Dorothea Hester and was raised in Rio Linda. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War.? ?He was President of The Rocky Mountain Riders horse club and participated in the Tournament of Roses 4 times. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing the guitar and rock and roll music. Services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on October 17th at 1:00pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019