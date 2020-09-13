On Friday August 28, 2020 "Bill" husband of Jacquelyn and father of William Curtis "Curt" passed away at age 83. Bill was born to Wm E and Mabel C (Chambers) Cotter on August 20, 1937 in Sacramento California where his ancestors first settled in 1861 traveling across the plains. They tried their hand at gold mining, served in the Union Army stationed at Camp Sutterville (now the site of the Sacramento Zoo and picnic grounds), later were farmers on 200 acres at Walsh Station, even later Deputy Sheriff, saddle makers in now Old Sacramento and even a train engineer on the Mallet now in the Sacramento Train museum plus a captain on the Balcutha sailing ship now in San Francisco Maritime Museum. Bill graduated from C K McClatchy High School, Sacramento City College where he set a swimming record and attended Sacramento State College when he was drafted into the US Army prior to completing his last semester there. Stationed at Fort Bliss Texas, he married Jacquelyn Conner from Sacramento there in June 1961 where they started their married life of 59 years. They returned to Sacramento in 1963 where Bill completed an Electrician Apprenticeship in 1966 as they welcomed their son Curt into their family. Bill had a passion for fishing, hunting, horse races, camping on the North Coast, cruises and traveling the world. He was happy to be able to complete his last bucket list trip to New Zealand, Tasmania and Australia 2018. He was also known to have a soft kind heart and be an attractant to every stray cat and dog who found their way to him. He was preceded in death by his mother Mabel, father William and brother Bob. He is survived by wife Jacquelyn, son Curt (Eva), grandchildren Jennifer and Will, cousins Eric and Peter Cotter, Frank (Jacque) and Linda Schetter and in-laws Kathie (Don) Buckley, Alan Conner, Bill (Lenda) Conner and Cynthia (Ray) Conley. Special thanks to Rowena DeVenecia for her loving care and the special "angels" April, Erika, Katie and Paola from Ally Independence who helped ease Bill's passing at home. Services will not be held due to Covid 19 precautions. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a future date when we are able to gather once more. Memorials can be made in Bill's name to the SPCA or Sacramento Food Bank.



