William Robert Hart passed away unexpectedly on 3/20/20. Raised in Orange County, he never lost the carefree foundation he built in those early years. He rode waves and crashed motorcycles, then built hippie vans and a family. He was gentle kind, and unconcerned with the expectations of others. Describing him as hilarious or absurd would only scratch the surface. Survived by his children Roxanne, Thomas, and Samuel. He now joins those he lost, his daughter Serafin, and first love Mary-Jo, the mother of his children.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2020