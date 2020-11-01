1/1
William "Bill" Rodgers
1932 - 2020
William "Bill" Rodgers
February 15, 1932 - October 25, 2020
Fair Oaks, California - William "Bill" Carl Rodgers Jr. passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 at his home in Fair Oaks. He was surrounded by his loving family and pets.
Bill was born February 15, 1932 in Long Beach, California to Carl and Evelyn Rodgers. He graduated from Excelsior High School in Artesia in 1949. He worked as a butcher and small business owner in Hawaiian Gardens and later in Durham, California. His second career was as head custodian and maintenance for both Folsom High and Folsom Hills Elementary. He loved helping both teachers and students, and was so proud of his school campuses. In his spare time he loved restoring and flying his Fairchild PT-19 airplane. He also fully restored a 1959 Morris Minor and a 1969 VW Bug. Bill proudly served 12 years in the Naval Air Reserve, and most recently he volunteered as a docent - leading tours at the California Automobile Museum, and for Meals on Wheels - delivering flowers that brought happiness to many people in Sacramento.
Bill will be fondly remembered for his deep friendships, his love of cars, his ability to BBQ and carve delicious meats, his dedication to his family and friends, his love for his many dogs and cats and his unwavering kindness and generosity to anyone he met. Bill was a man you could truly count on for anything.
Bill was preceded in death by his brother John and his sister Lorraine. His memory will be kept alive by his younger sister Mary Jane Smith; loving wife Vicky Rodgers; daughters Christina Rodgers Cook (Jeff) and Janine Rodgers Reale (Michael), and his four grandchildren: Alexandra, McKenna, William, and Carter; and his many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations in the name of Bill Rodgers to: The California Auto Museum - 2200 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95818


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

