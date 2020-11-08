1/1
William Schang
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Schang
June 5, 1920 - October 23, 2020
Sonoma, California - William R. Schang died in Sonoma, California on October 23, 2020. He was 100 years old. Born in Sacramento, he attended Sacramento schools. In World War II, he enlisted in the Navy Seabees and was assigned to the European Theatre. After the Navy, Bill resumed his education at the University of California at Berkeley, graduating in 1948. After graduation, he joined Rhodes Western department stores in Oakland as their advertising and sales promotion manager. He worked for the company in Oakland, Sacramento, Portland, and Fresno. He returned to Sacramento in the 60's as a manager of both stores at Country Club Centre and Southgate. When Rhodes was sold in 1970, Bill opened new stores for Weinstocks and Mervyns, finally retiring from the retail field in 1973. In 1975, he joined Swedish American Lines and traveled the world as Cruise Director on their ship, the Kungsholm. He retired for good in 1980, eventually settling in Sonoma.
Schang was the son of Robert and Elizabeth Schang (née Bell). His father, Bobby, was a major league baseball catcher who ended his career in the Pacific Coast League in Sacramento, where he lived until his death in 1966. His mother died in 1989. His brother, Robert, also played baseball professionally and locally for many years. Robert died in February 2000. His uncle, Wally Schang, was also a major league catcher and played in seven World Series with various major league teams.
Bill is survived by nephew Robert III of San Diego, niece, Nancy Turk of Oroville, and his longtime friend Patrick Leslie of Sonoma. Another niece, Sally Steidlmeyer of Colusa, preceded him in death in 2010.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer's Association, Camp ReCreation, or to an organization of choice.
Private burial will take place at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 6, 2020
Go rest in love
Patrick Leslie
Friend
November 6, 2020
A true gentleman whom I had the pleasure of knowing and learning from for many years. Heaven is now hearing joke after joke! You are missed, Bill (always). Love, Virginia
Virginia Schang
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved