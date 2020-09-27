William "Bill" Shearer Sr. passed away peacefully on September 19th, 2020 at the age of 83 after a battle with Parkinson's. Bill Sr. is survived by his three children, William Jr. Doug and Saundra; three siblings, Joe, Susan, and Phil; six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Matilda Shearer, his brother John and his wife Betty (Hawkins) Shearer. Born in Cedar Rapids, IA in 1937, Bill Sr. grew up in Roseville, CA where his high school sweetheart Betty became the love of his life and wife of 50 years. Together they made their home in Citrus Heights where they raised their family and he served as a custodian for San Juan Unified School district for over 25 years. Bill Sr. had an enduring love for camping, the SF 49ers and SF Giants; all of which he happily shared with his friends and family. He will be remembered as an incredible man with a big heart, a dedicated father, and a loving sibling and family man. At his request, his family will have a private camping memorial in 2021 to celebrate the great life he lived and the love he shared with all who knew him.



