On November 17, 2019, Pepsi stock fell sharply at the news of Bill Stadelman's passing. As a highly regarded Math teacher for 35 years at Foothill Farms Junior High, he created many fond memories for staff, students and families. He had a passion for teaching, family and all things Star Wars. After his retirement he pursued some of his many hobbies including relaxing, garage sales, gaming, Bingo, Sudoku and channel surfing his many favorite TV shows (simultaneously). He loved visiting with family and sharing stories about his favorite teaching antics including the infamous "vibrasonic lie detector". His sense of humor was loved by all. As a former athlete (which got him a full scholarship to BYU), his final race was a marathon against a stealthy opponent (cancer). He leaves us to join his many family members in heaven who are waiting to embrace him with love and laughter. His parting wish was that no one be sad for him as he had a full, wonderful life. While we honor this wish, he will be missed by his wife, sister, brother in law, children, grandchildren and many other family and friends.

On November 17, 2019, Pepsi stock fell sharply at the news of Bill Stadelman's passing. As a highly regarded Math teacher for 35 years at Foothill Farms Junior High, he created many fond memories for staff, students and families. He had a passion for teaching, family and all things Star Wars. After his retirement he pursued some of his many hobbies including relaxing, garage sales, gaming, Bingo, Sudoku and channel surfing his many favorite TV shows (simultaneously). He loved visiting with family and sharing stories about his favorite teaching antics including the infamous "vibrasonic lie detector". His sense of humor was loved by all. As a former athlete (which got him a full scholarship to BYU), his final race was a marathon against a stealthy opponent (cancer). He leaves us to join his many family members in heaven who are waiting to embrace him with love and laughter. His parting wish was that no one be sad for him as he had a full, wonderful life. While we honor this wish, he will be missed by his wife, sister, brother in law, children, grandchildren and many other family and friends. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 24, 2019

