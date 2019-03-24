Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Steven Caple. View Sign

William Steven Steve" Caple passed away at home on December 14, 2018. Born on October 12, 1943 to Marilyn R. and William W. Caple in Decatur, Illinois, Steve grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the eldest of two brothers and sister. After graduating from Northside High School, Steve started Depauw University, dropped out after a year and a half and joined the U.S.Navy, before he could be drafted. Although trained as a sonar operator, his anti-aircraft helicopter squadron was armored, given minimal arms training and sent into North Viet Nam to do search and rescue. On one mission they were hit by enemy fire but were able to make it back to the sea, ditched and were rescued. Steve received a Purple Heart and a Silver Star, as well as a commendation. After his service overseas, he was stationed in San Diego where he taught sonar tactics. Following his military career Steve attended Foothill College and graduated with honors from UC Santa Cruz. He then relocated to Sacramento and found employment at McClellan AFB as a civilian employee. In 1978 Steve met his wife Polly, and they were married 41 days later on June 23rd. They enjoyed long distance cycling with the Sacramento Wheelmen and Bike Hikers. Steve served two terms as president of the Wheelmen. In 1981 they took their bikes to Europe and spent a month riding the lovely roads of Germany, Alsace, Switzerland and Austria with Polly's teenage son Woody. This was followed by several other trips to Europe over the next three decades. When McClellan's closing was announced, Steve took a "golden handshake" in 1994 and began his own IT consulting firm, Spellbound Services. He was active in the Sacre Bleu computer club and was a beta tester for Paradox, both for Borland and later Corel, when that program was sold. Steve loved answering questions and helping people solve their computer problems. He also taught a couple of courses at the UC Davis downtown campus. He had several local contracts and one whose job took him to Eugene, Oregon for six months. By 2010 his consulting had slowed down and he eased into retirement, traveling and enjoying the annual 'music festival at sea' Cayamo, as well as local concerts and festivals. He spent hours at the computer designing a layout for his dream model railroad, and, at urging from Polly, became a docent at the California State Railroad Museum. You could find him most Sunday afternoons sitting in the Cab Forward engine regaling children and adult visitors alike with railroad stories. Steve is survived by his brothers, Eric (Cindy) and Bruce (Melody Allen) and sister, Lisa Thomasson (Jim) as well as nephews Wesley, Colin and Dylan and niece MacKenzie. A memorial will be held at the California State Railroad Museum at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed by the Railroad Museum or a .

