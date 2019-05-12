Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. Hinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William T. Hinson, 76, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Phyllis Hinson. They were happily married and devoted to each other for over 47 years. A native New Yorker, Bill graduated from Farleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, New Jersey with a B.S. degree in Business Management. After graduation from college, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Naval Air Force, earned a commission in Aviation Officer Candidate School at Pensacola, Florida and was designated a Naval Aviator. He later served in Helicopter Support Squadron Four, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and as Aircraft Commander on several long-term independent deployments. He then served as a Lieutenant, U.S. Navy, Naval Air Facility, El Centro, California. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Bill and Phyllis stayed in California permanently. He was employed by the State of California, Employment Development Department. Throughout his career, he was promoted to higher level positions. He retired as manager of the EDD, Vallejo office with over 25 years of service. Bill enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, tennis, bocce and bridge. After retiring, Bill and Phyllis spent their time traveling on various river cruises through Asia and Europe. Surviving are his brother, Richard Hinson and his wife, Kathleen; two sisters, Janice Jaeger and her husband, Mark and Nancy Dubiel and her husband, Stanley; and nephew, Scott Hinson and his wife, Jennifer. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in June aboard the Neptune Society's ship, the Naiad, Pier 39, Gate J, 2350 Stockton Street, San Francisco. If you would like more information about the memorial, you can email Bill's niece, Christina, at

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019

