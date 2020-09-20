1/1
William Thomas "Bill" Alsup
November 21, 1934 - August 30, 2020
Born in Ogden, Utah, Bill passed peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife Susan by his side, in his home, on August 30, 2020 in Rancho Cordova, California, at age 85. Funeral services are Monday, September 21, 2020 and will be held at St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, California, 95820. The viewing will be held in the funeral center Chapel from 8:30am - 9:45am and will be available online via closed circuit, youtube link provided by the funeral center. A Catholic mass will be held outdoors at the Holy Family Shrine at 10:00am, followed by military honors at the graveside at 11:00am. A full obituary is available to view online at cfcssacramento.org/obituaries where a guestbook is also available for those wishing to send condolences. Those wishing to make donations may contribute to a charity of their choice in the name of WILLIAM T. ALSUP.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
