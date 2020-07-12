1/1
William Thomas Dixon Jr.
William T. (Bill) Dixon Jr. age 91, passed away on July 3, 2020 peacefully at home in Elk Grove. He was born in Blairsville, Pa to William Thomas and Ethel Muir Dixon. Bill joined the U.S Marines First Marine division at the age of 17 where he served in China until the end of WWII. Upon discharge, he completed his education and received his diploma. Shortly after, he married his sweetheart, Rea Hobart, where they continued to live in Blairsville. Bill and Rea moved their family to the Foothill Farms area in 1964. He resided in Sacramento, Roseville, and Elk Grove. He worked many jobs but mainly supported his family by working for the Postal Service where he was mail carrier, supervisor, and later postmaster. His part time jobs included the National Guard and Air Force Reserve among many others. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Rea and granddaughter Valerie. He is survived by his children: Rita (Gordon) Knutson, Rea (David) Osborne, and William T. Dixon III (Susan). He had 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Osborne, Kristopher Osborne, Marcus Knutson, Valerie Knutson, Emily Dixon Price, and Elizabeth Dixon Brent and 11 great-grandchildren. Bill loved and adored them all, and they were the highlight of his life. He also enjoyed gardening and model trains. No services will be held at Bill's request. He will join his wife Rea and granddaughter Valerie at East Lawn Elk Grove.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 732-2031
