Of Fair Oaks, CA. August 1st, 2019, native of Washington, D. C. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Genevieve Mary Kellermann, (Christensen). Beloved father of William Jr. (wife Beth), Michael (Selena), Genevieve Horch (Late Husband Philip), Kevin (Mari Lyn), Brian (Stephanie) and the late David (Christine) Kellermann. 21 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Knights of Columbus Council # 4964. Friends are welcome for visitation Monday, August 12 from 5-8PM and are invited to attend the rosary at 6PM., all at Price Funeral Chapel (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights), 916-725-2109. Mass of Christian burial will be offered Tuesday, August 13, 11:00AM at Saint Mel Catholic Church (4745 Pennsylvania Ave. Fair Oaks) reception to follow in church hall. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 10, 2019