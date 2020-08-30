1/1
William W. "Bill" Harlow Jr.
With great sadness, the family of William (Bill) W. Harlow Jr. (born in Plymouth, MA) announces his passing in Placerville, CA July 26, 2020 at the age of 77. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Rosalyn (Mike), Sandra (Mike) and Bill III (Ming-Fang), his grandchildren Michael, Kaitlyn, Shane and William and his siblings Annie Brooks and Howard. Bill Jr. will also be fondly remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bill Jr. was predeceased by his parents William Sr. and Stella Harlow and his brother Everett T. Harlow II. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. For updates, please email your contact information to WilliamWHarlowJR@hotmail.com

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
