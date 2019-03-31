Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Waits Jr.. View Sign

William "Bill" Waits Jr. passed peacefully on March 24, 2019 at the age of 68. A graduate of Elk Grove High School and alumni of Sacramento City College and CSU-Sacramento before enlisting in the US Coast Guard. Bill was stationed at Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco and was a founding member of SARWET. Bill worked for the Sacramento Police Department and Pyro Spectaculars before retiring in 2001. In retirement, Bill was active with the Patriot Guard Riders and River City Harley Riders. Bill had a passion for volunteering with the Red Cross in Sacramento. Bill is survived by his wife, Bayarma; her son, Enkh-Amar; his son, Brandon; Granddaughter, Mackenzie; father, Bill Sr.; sisters, Sandee and Chrissi. Special thank you to Bobbie for continued love and support. Services: April 12th, 10am at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.

