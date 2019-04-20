Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Warden Custer Jr.. View Sign

Bill, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Sacramento, with his eternally devoted wife and companion of 27 years, Mary (Baker), by his side. Bill was born in Braddock, PA. He was a proud WWll Army Air Corps Veteran. After the war, he graduated college in FL with a Civil Engineer degree. He then worked as a independent contractor, and with various companies throughout the USA and the Middle East. Locally his work included the Auburn Airport, and the Lake of the Pines community. Bill loved to fly, earning his pilots license at age 16, and owned many planes during his life. In addition to his wife Mary, Bill is survived by her 4 sons "The Baker Boys" and their families. Bill also has 4 children and several grand children, including his son Tim and granddaughter Hoku from HI. Bill was a true gentle loving man, a man of faith, and true to the country he loved. He will be greatly missed. Family and friends may visit his grave at East Lawn Memorial Park

Bill, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Sacramento, with his eternally devoted wife and companion of 27 years, Mary (Baker), by his side. Bill was born in Braddock, PA. He was a proud WWll Army Air Corps Veteran. After the war, he graduated college in FL with a Civil Engineer degree. He then worked as a independent contractor, and with various companies throughout the USA and the Middle East. Locally his work included the Auburn Airport, and the Lake of the Pines community. Bill loved to fly, earning his pilots license at age 16, and owned many planes during his life. In addition to his wife Mary, Bill is survived by her 4 sons "The Baker Boys" and their families. Bill also has 4 children and several grand children, including his son Tim and granddaughter Hoku from HI. Bill was a true gentle loving man, a man of faith, and true to the country he loved. He will be greatly missed. Family and friends may visit his grave at East Lawn Memorial Park Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close