Service Information Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard Carmichael , CA 95608 (916)-481-1515

Lyall passed away at 85 years of age on the early morning of May 1, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1933 in Saskatchewan, Canada, and was the youngest of four siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Widdifield and his daughter, Jodi Wiseman. He spent over 30 years working for the Southern Pacific/Union Pacific Railroad and enjoyed listening to music in his leisure time, especially classic artists such as Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison. His hobbies included fixing just about anything mechanical, and is remembered amongst close friends as a mentor, instilling confidence and capability in those who looked up to him. He leaves behind family members that loved him including children, Kimberly Widdifield; John Widdifield; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Lyall's Memorial Mass will be on Saturday May 11, 2019 at Sierra View Funeral Home, 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Carmichael, CA. His burial will take place following the mass at Calvary Cemetery, 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA, with a reception to follow. A viewing will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday May 9, 2019 at Sierra View Funeral Home. We love you Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa, and we will miss you every day. You are in our hearts forever. Personal condolences can be made to Sierra View Funeral Home.

