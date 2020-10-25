Sarah Elizabeth Williams Hansel

October 13, 1989 - October 16, 2020

Sacramento, California - Sarah passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, 2020, surrounded by the comfort and love of her husband, sister, and parents.

She loved art, nature, literature, animals, and all of her many friends and family members who had the opportunity to share their lives with her.

Sarah was born and raised in Sacramento and attended C.K. McClatchy High School, where she grew close with many of her dearest lifelong friends. She later graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor's degree in English and Women's Studies.

She went on to work as a graphic designer & art director at the Sacramento News & Review, and spent her free time gardening, illustrating, and volunteering with the Sacramento SPCA.

Sarah is survived by her husband and partner of 10 years, John Blake, her twin sister, Kristin Hansel, her parents, Kate Williams & Peter Hansel, her step-parents, Tom Gohring & Debbie Vorous, her step-siblings, Tristan Gohring, Ashley Gohring, Caroline Gohring, Alanna Vourous, & Jeanette Vorous, her two beloved dogs, Vontae & Jenny, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Sarah will forever be remembered for her loving, gentle, and compassionate spirit, and the warmth she shared with everyone she encountered.

A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at a private ceremony in early November.

To help honor Sarah's memory, please consider making a donation to the Sacramento SPCA or Effie Yeaw Nature Center.





