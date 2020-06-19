William Louis Bascherini passed peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father on January 19, 2020 in Franklin Tennessee with Carol, his loving wife by his side. Bill "Basch" was born on January 24,1943 to parents Narciso and Alice Bascherini. He was raised in Sacramento California, he attended Catholic elementary schools and graduated from Christian Brothers High School and California State University Sacramento. He had a 35-year career with the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles. Bill began his career in state service as an Investigator and rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Chief of Investigations for the department. Bill was known as and will be remembered for being the life of the party. He was proud of his Italian heritage. He liked entertaining the grandkids with what he said was useless but true information and he was an expert at reciting facts, figures, and quotes upon command. He loved dining out, good red wine and perfect martinis. He was always there for the family dispensing advice and fixing things. He loved gardening and cooking, and especially teaching grandchildren the art of cooking and inspired the toddlers to nickname him "the cooker" He liked traveling, reading and his beloved San Francisco 49ers. In 2016 Bill and Carol relocated to their favorite traveling place, Nashville Tennessee. Bill is preceded in death by brother Paul, survived by his wife Carol, sister Nancy Morrow, children Kristin Posehn and Matthew Bascherini, Kristen Metzinger, Kendra Nicholas, Sheri Ritter, nine grandchildren, nieces Cynthia Corral and Elise Williams, family and friends in California and Tennessee. Special thanks to Jeffrey and Kristen Metzinger for always being there 24/7. We love and miss you Bill. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 19, 2020.