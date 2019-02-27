February 19, 2019 Beloved husband of Betty J. Jones caring father of Willie Jr., Benjamin, Walter, Wesley, and Tanecia, devoted brother of Naomi McCoy(Patrick), step-father of Louis(Waverly), Kevin Sr.(Audrey) and Shimada and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. Friends are welcome for visitation on Thur. February 28, 2019 at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway, Quiet Hours 5-6pm and Mason Ceremony 6-7pm, and celebration of his life on Friday, March 1, 2019, 11:am at Century Chapel CME, 2801 29th Avenue. Interment at Camellia Memorial Lawn.
|
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 27, 2019